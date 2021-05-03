18-year-old killed in North Richmond shooting

An 18-year-old man died Friday after he was shot in the parking lot of a store the day before in North Richmond, according to police.
James Foster III was found by Richmond police officers responding to a call for a shooting at 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the parking log of a store in the 200 block of East Ladies Mile Road.
Foster was taken to a local hospital, where he died the next day, police said in a release Monday identifying the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Ali Rockett
