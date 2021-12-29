 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old man identified in fatal shooting in Chesterfield
0 Comments
breaking

18-year-old man identified in fatal shooting in Chesterfield

  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

 Stock photo///////

Chesterfield County police have identified the man shot and killed Tuesday as 18-year-old Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquino.

At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 6800 Block of Arbor Lake Drive where they found Rodriquez Aquino, who died at the scene. He lived in the same block, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251, Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman recalls helping Rohingya stranded at sea

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News