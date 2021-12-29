18-year-old man identified in fatal shooting in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police have identified the man shot and killed Tuesday as 18-year-old Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquino.

At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 6800 Block of Arbor Lake Drive where they found Rodriquez Aquino, who died at the scene. He lived in the same block, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251, Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.