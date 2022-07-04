 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Richmond Times-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Brown Distributing
top story

19-year-old arrested in Petersburg fatal shooting

  • 0
Petersburg police

Petersburg police

 Richmond Times-Dispatch

Petersburg police have arrested a man in relation to a shooting in the 100 block of Perry Street on Saturday afternoon.

After arriving to the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Petersburg police found Toni Knight, 19, with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased, according to police.

An unidentified female juvenile was also found at the scene with injuries.

She was treated at a hospital and released.

Police also found 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to a hospital and then was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News