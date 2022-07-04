19-year-old arrested in Petersburg fatal shooting

Petersburg police have arrested a man in relation to a shooting in the 100 block of Perry Street on Saturday afternoon.

After arriving to the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Petersburg police found Toni Knight, 19, with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased, according to police.

An unidentified female juvenile was also found at the scene with injuries.

She was treated at a hospital and released.

Police also found 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to a hospital and then was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.