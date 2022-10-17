 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old faces murder charge in shooting near Gilpin Court in August

A Richmond man faces a felony murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred near Gilpin Court in August.

Richmond police announced Monday that Delmontae Lewis, 19, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm and shooting into an occupied structure.

Lewis was arrested near the scene of the Aug. 13 shooting, when officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street.

Jessie Crumble-Bullock, 18, of Richmond was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a hospital. A woman also was taken to the hospital with a wound that was considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Lewis was initially charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon with an extended magazine.

He now faces a murder charge and is set for a jury trial on Jan. 31, according to court documents.

Delmontae Lewis

Lewis

 Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

