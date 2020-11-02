19-year-old found shot to death on Highland Springs road Saturday morning

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead after Henrico County police found him in the roadway in the Highland Springs area early Saturday morning.

Jovant’e Tyshaun Montague, a county resident, had been shot, according to police.

Police said they were dispatched to N. Daisy Avenue around 4:52 a.m. Saturday.

Police continue to investigate and are hoping to hear from residents who may have heard or seen people or vehicles in the area during the overnight hours. Police also want to speak with those who live along the street where the man was slain, and have home surveillance systems.

Anyone with tips may call Detective Egan by dialing (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You may also submit tips on your smartphone or tablet by visiting www.p3tips.com, both are anonymous.