2 arrested in fatal shooting on Williamsburg Road

McEachin funeral scheduled; Local Chef wins on HBO; Snow leopard cub makes appearance

Two men have been arrested and are accused by police of a fatal shooting in Sandston last month.

Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico County were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road at around 4:36 a.m. on Nov. 15 for a reported firearm violation.

Ronnie James Sneed, 38, of Henrico was found near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound, Henrico police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The men are being held at the county jail. Police did not immediately respond to a question about whether the men are related.

Jerome Carrington

Cornelius Carrington, left, and Jerome Carrington
