2 arrested in fatal shooting on Williamsburg Road

Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico County were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road at around 4:36 a.m. on Nov. 15 for a reported firearm violation.

Ronnie James Sneed, 38, of Henrico was found near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound, Henrico police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.