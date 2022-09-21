2 brothers identified as victims in fatal Lake Chesdin boat crash

State authorities identified Wednesday two brothers as the victims of Saturday’s boat crash during a fishing tournament on Lake Chesdin.

Killed were Kenneth Ellett, 33, of Petersburg, and Johnathan Jackson, 25, of Richmond, said Paige Pearson, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Neither victim was wearing a personal flotation device, she added.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided on the Dinwiddie County side of the lake near Oxford Drive, Pearson said.

The operator and passenger of each boat were ejected into the water. The occupants of one of the boats were rescued by a good Samaritan; the occupants of the second boat did not resurface and died.

According to social media reports, witnesses said the two boats approached a curve in the lake from different directions and collided head-on.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia Conservation Police Boat Accident Investigation Team.