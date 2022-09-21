 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

2 brothers identified as victims in fatal Lake Chesdin boat crash

  • 0
Lake Chesdin

Anglers participate in a charity fishing tournament at Lake Chesdin in 2003.

 Mark Bowes

Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka joined the family of Zhykierra Zhane Guy to share information about the Aug. 5 homicide. The 22-year-old William & Mary student was killed in the 200 block of Carlstone Court.

State authorities identified Wednesday two brothers as the victims of Saturday’s boat crash during a fishing tournament on Lake Chesdin.

Killed were Kenneth Ellett, 33, of Petersburg, and Johnathan Jackson, 25, of Richmond, said Paige Pearson, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Neither victim was wearing a personal flotation device, she added.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided on the Dinwiddie County side of the lake near Oxford Drive, Pearson said.

VCU enrollment declines for fourth straight year

The operator and passenger of each boat were ejected into the water. The occupants of one of the boats were rescued by a good Samaritan; the occupants of the second boat did not resurface and died.

People are also reading…

According to social media reports, witnesses said the two boats approached a curve in the lake from different directions and collided head-on.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia Conservation Police Boat Accident Investigation Team.

Lake Chesdin is a 3,100-acre water supply reservoir on the Chesterfield County-Dinwiddie line administered by the Appomattox River Water Authority. The crash occurred during the Lake Chesdin Summer Classic, a bass fishing tournament.