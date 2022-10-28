2 charged in fatal East Laburnum Avenue shooting

Police on Friday said two men face charges in the fatal shooting of a Richmond man last month in the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue.

Jonathan O. Fitzgerald, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sept. 23, police said.

Henrico County residents Lavar Anderson Jr., 18, and Joseph Quarles Yates III, 18, were arrested, police said. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.