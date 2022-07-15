2 charged in scheme to steal intel from Virginia ABC on high-demand bourbon

A former sales associate for Virginia ABC and another man have been indicted in what authorities described as a conspiracy to obtain internal ABC inventory data on high-demand and limited-availability bourbons, and provide that insider information to interested parties for a price.

Former ABC employee Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, of Manassas, and Robert William Adams, 45, of Chesapeake, were indicted last month by a Richmond Metropolitan Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury on charges of using a computer to illegally obtain an unauthorized copy of ABC data and embezzling the agency's inventory product sales list. They also are charged with two counts of conspiring to commit those offenses.

The cases are being tried in Hanover County because that's where Virginia ABC recently moved its new administration headquarters and distribution center from Hermitage Road in Richmond.

The charges are based on allegations that Garcia, as an ABC employee, had access to an internal list of the agency's allocated liquor products that was not available to the public. Garcia then provided the information to Adams, who had a private Facebook page, and Adams would release the information to his subscribers who would pay him $300 each for access, said Henrico Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Stock, who is prosecuting the case and is special counsel to the multijurisdictional grand jury.

"They would know where bottles of bourbons highly sought by collectors would be placed in stores for sale before the general public was aware," Stock said of the two defendants.

Stock said the investigation focused on various labels of high-demand, limited-availability bourbons allocated by the government-run liquor monopoly. The agency has compiled a list of more than 100 products that are not readily available to meet public demand, but occasionally offered for sale at randomly selected ABC stores at one bottle per customer per day. Some of the sought-after bourbons include Buffalo Trace, Booker's Bourbon and Blanton's Single Barrel.

The goal was to make the products as accessible as possible and correct a system where bourbon hunters or whiskey enthusiasts were camping outside Virginia ABC stores when they thought or caught wind that a shipment of allocated whiskey was coming in.

Now, Virginia ABC will announce on its Spirited Virginia Facebook or Instagram page that certain stores will have the allocated bourbon for purchase.

Because both cases are pending adjudication, Stock declined to say how Garcia and Adams were connected or what brought them together. Garcia was employed as a lead sales associate from Feb. 14, 2020, to March 25 and earned $16.53 hour, ABC officials said.

Reached Friday, attorney Vaughan Jones, who is representing Adams, said he couldn't comment on his client's on-going legal matter. But Vaughan said based on his initial review of the evidence, he found that the acquisition of hard-to-find alcoholic beverages became a hobby among enthusiasts that gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are many people — and I can't comment on whether my client is one of them — who were pursuing all avenues possible to acquire, through legal means, hard-to-find alcohol," Jones said.

Attorney Tony Paracha in Centreville, who is representing Smith, could not be reached for comment.

Virginia ABC and other law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation based on complaints the agency received, along with "our own observations," said ABC spokeswoman Dawn Eischen in a statement Friday. "Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment on how ABC investigated this case or provide details about products associated with the charges. We can confirm, however, that they were limited availability products."

Added Eischen: "As the sole provider of spirits in Virginia, we want to ensure that every customer has a fair chance at acquiring highly sought-after products. We are committed to this standard and are confident that our current random process to distribute limited availability products addresses the issues identified in our investigation that led to the arrest of these two individuals."

Both Garcia and Adams were released on bond after their arrests.

Garcia is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Sept. 19, court records show. On Friday, a judge set a jury trial date of Dec. 12-13 for Adams in Hanover Circuit Court.