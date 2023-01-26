2 charged with killing Midlothian homeowner who confronted man rummaging through car

Police said detectives first identified as a suspect Asuntae M. Barksdale, 25, and he was arrested on Nov. 18. He was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the Oct. 31 slaying of Robert C. Ashburn, 57, who was shot outside his home in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.

Barksdale was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following Barksdale's arrest, police said, detectives soon learned that Barksdale had been in a vehicle that was stopped by Chesterfield County police on the night of the killing. Detectives reviewed body-worn camera video of the traffic stop and learned there were three people — including Barksdale — in the vehicle that night.

Investigators then began working to identify the other two occupants of the car, police said.

A second person was identified as Avontae M. Smith, 21, of the 200 block of West Coutts Street, and he was arrested on Nov. 29. He was also charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Detectives continued working to identify the third person in the vehicle to determine whether he was involved in the homicide. That person was ultimately identified and, after consulting with the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, was not charged in the incident.

Ashburn was killed after he left his house for work just before 3:30 a.m. and saw someone going through his girlfriend's vehicle. He confronted the suspect and was shot. The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

A security camera video obtained by police showed the suspect rummaging through the vehicle. On the video, the suspect and Ashburn can be heard speaking before the shooting.

In the audio portion of the video, the suspect can be heard saying, "Bro, stop. Bro, stop, bro. Bro, stop, bro." The suspect's voice is the louder of the two voices, police said.

Barksdale and Smith are scheduled to appear in Chesterfield General District Court on March 28 for preliminary hearings on their charges.

