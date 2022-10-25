2 Chesterfield County officers shot; police shoot person in apartment

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police.

Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.

The person attacked one officer and shot him in the chest, but his vest stopped the bullet, police said.

A second officer who had been speaking with family members ran downstairs and was shot in the upper leg, police said.

The person in the apartment was shot by police and was taken into custody, the statement said.