 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2 Chesterfield County officers shot; police shoot person in apartment

  • 0
Facebook photo

Crews respond to a shooting in the Broadwater apartment complex in Chesterfield County on Tuesday night.

 PROVIDED BY CHESTERFIELD POLICE

More sun Thursday and Friday, with chilly northeast breezes.

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police.

Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.

The person attacked one officer and shot him in the chest, but his vest stopped the bullet, police said.

A second officer who had been speaking with family members ran downstairs and was shot in the upper leg, police said.

The person in the apartment was shot by police and was taken into custody, the statement said.

All three have been taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available Tuesday evening.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in