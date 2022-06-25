 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2 found dead on Hopewell train tracks with gunshot wounds, police say

  • 0

Highs in the 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

An 18- and 14-year-old were pronounced dead by authorities who found them lying on railroad tracks in Hopewell Friday night with several gunshot wounds, police said Saturday.

Serial robber accused in multi-state spree pleads guilty to $136K holdup of Henrico jewelry store

The victims, both male, were identified as Jasir Culver, 18, of Petersburg, and Micah Coles, 14, of Hopewell, police said.

Officers at about 10:27 p.m. Friday responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Elm Street and Arlington Road, police said. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or the Crimesolvers hotline (804) 541-2202.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News