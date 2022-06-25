2 found dead on Hopewell train tracks with gunshot wounds, police say

An 18- and 14-year-old were pronounced dead by authorities who found them lying on railroad tracks in Hopewell Friday night with several gunshot wounds, police said Saturday.
The victims, both male, were identified as Jasir Culver, 18, of Petersburg, and Micah Coles, 14, of Hopewell, police said.
Officers at about 10:27 p.m. Friday responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Elm Street and Arlington Road, police said. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or the Crimesolvers hotline (804) 541-2202.
