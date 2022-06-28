 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Richmond Times-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Brown Distributing
alert top story

2 found fatally shot in crashed car in Hopewell

  • 0

A man and woman were found shot to death in a crashed car early Tuesday in residential area in Hopewell. The killings were the city’s second double homicide in four days.

Hopewell police said officers were called about 2:20 a.m. to the area of South 13th and Buren streets for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a woman inside a crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire & EMS paramedics.

The names of the victims were being withheld by police until relatives can be notified.

The killings come four days after Hopewell police, responding to a report of shots fired at 10:27 p.m. Friday, discovered two teenagers, ages 14 and 18, fatally shot on railroad tracks in the area of Elm Street and Arlington Road.

People are also reading…

Two other juveniles sustained gunshot wounds from the incident but were transported to local hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about either shooting incident is urged to call Hopewell Investigations at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information can also be provided using the P3tips mobile app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US strike kills Al Qaida-linked commander

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News