2 get federal prison time for carrying guns at The Belt Atlantic

Two men with felony records who were caught with firearms in one of Richmond’s most vulnerable neighborhoods for crime and gun violence were sentenced Monday to prison terms. The cases stemmed from a collaborative effort by Richmond authorities and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to combat violent gun crimes in the city.

Police observation of a gang member’s social media posts led to the men’s arrests.

In separate sentencing hearings in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Dequane A. McCullers, 23, of Henrico County and Anthony C. Brown Jr., 23, of Richmond to 42 months and 21 months in prison, respectively, for illegally possessing semiautomatic pistols in The Belt Atlantic apartments on July 23, 2021, after having been convicted of felonies.

Just three months earlier, on April 27, 2021, five people were shot there, including a mother and her infant who were slain in a mass shooting in the complex courtyard.

McCullers received a stiffer punishment because the Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol he possessed was a stolen firearm he purchased on the street, and he also was in possession of two high-capacity magazines. McCullers also had a more significant criminal history that included the robbery of two 15-year-old boys while he was a juvenile. He was tried and convicted as an adult.

The judge, however, granted McCullers a slight downward variance from discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which for McCullers was calculated at a range of 46 to 57 months.

The judge denied a similar downward variance for Brown and sentenced him to 21 months in prison, a punishment at the low end of the guidelines with a range of 21 to 27 months. Brown was in possession of a Glock 35 .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

The defendants “subjected people living there to be intimidated in their own homes, in their neighborhood,” Gibney said in comments from the bench. McCullers, Brown and others “were all displaying guns” inside the complex, “and happily doing so.”

Both men will get credit for time served, about nine months.

McCullers and Brown were caught by officers of the Richmond Police Department’s Strategic Violence Interdiction Unit, which formed in March 2020 with the purpose of targeting areas or people proven to have a high propensity for violence. That effort includes watching the social media accounts of “known individuals.”

A city detective was monitoring social media on July 23, 2021, when he observed a post by a gang member operating in The Belt Atlantic. The post showed the gang member, along with several other people, brandishing, pointing and recklessly handling multiple firearms in front of one of the Belt Atlantic apartment buildings, wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Anthony in the government’s sentencing memorandum.

The post appeared to have been made about a hour before the detective first observed it, so he and other detectives accessed real-time surveillance camera footage from the Belt Atlantic. They noticed that multiple people who were seen in the social media post were still outside two of the complex’s buildings. One of the people, later identified as McCullers, was carrying a large-capacity drum magazine.

The detectives then drove to the complex and approached several people whom they recognized from the video surveillance. Both defendants were eventually detained and were found with firearms during a pat-down.

Brown’s attorney, Greg Sheldon, sought a downward departure in the guidelines due to medical conditions his client struggles with after being shot in January 2019. Brown must wear a colostomy bag as a result of his injuries and is prone to infection.

Alternatively, Sheldon sought a variance in Brown’s sentencing — a term of nine months — due to his difficult personal and medical history. Among other issues, Brown’s mother was convicted of a federal drug offense when she was still pregnant with him, and she was sentenced to 130 months in prison. He was raised by his grandmother, who died in 2015. He began living on his own at 15.

McCullers’ attorney, Carolyn Grady, said her client deserved a downward variance in punishment of 37 months, noting he has struggled with his mental health throughout his life and made bad decisions as a result.

He is intellectually impaired and has suffered from attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder for most of his life, which led to issues of poor social skills, unchecked anger and a lack of impulse control, she said.

McCullers and Brown offered apologies to the court. McCullers told the judge that he’ll never again possess a firearm and that his troubles stemmed from “messing with the wrong people.”

Gibney warned both defendants about obtaining firearms after they’re released, noting they could “go away for 10 years” the next time — the maximum punishment under federal law for possession of a gun by a felon.