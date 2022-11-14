2 juveniles wounded in Petersburg shootings

Police are investigating two juveniles who were shot Monday afternoon in Petersburg.

Officers at about 3:15 p.m. were contacted for a shots fired call in the area of Lincoln Street and Grant Avenue. Additional calls were received about someone being shot, police said.

One victim was found in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue and a second was located near Lincoln Street and Augusta Avenues.

Police did not release information about the ages of the people injured or the connection between the shootings.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.