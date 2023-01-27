 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 men dead in shootings near Gilpin Court

Richmond police are investigating the deaths of two men in shootings near Gilpin Court on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street at approximately 3:10 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area.

According to police, they located one adult male with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

A second adult male arrived at the hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound. He likewise succumbed to his injury.

Detectives have determined both shootings were related.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Lyndon German

(804) 649-6340 lgerman@timesdispatch.com

@Lyndon_G on Twitter

