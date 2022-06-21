2 more inmates who escaped from prison satellite camp in Prince George surrender

Two more inmates who walked away from a minimum security satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg surrendered early Tuesday to the staff of the facility where they were housed. Only one of four inmates who escaped Friday is still at large.

Corey Branch, 41, and Kareem Shaw, 46, turned themselves in without incident just after midnight Tuesday, said Kevin Connolly, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which is assisting in the search and capture of the inmates. Tavares Graham, 44, surrendered early Sunday morning.

The satellite camp, which houses low-security risk inmates in a dormitory, is adjacent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons minimum-security facility at 1100 River Road in Prince George County.

The four inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities believe they walked away around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Friday.

"They are all serving a federal sentence; they are just allowed to serve their sentences in this sort-of work release camp," Connolly said. "They are out in the community during the day. So they are trusted to work in the community and because of their [backgrounds], the Bureau of Prisons will take a chance on them and give them jobs to work for the state or the government."

"This is not something where they weren't already in the community," Connolly added. "There could have been a myriad of friends that have visited them ... so they had contact with the outside world. It wasn't like they were confined to that facility."

But at the end of the day, the inmates are required to report back to prison camp. "They were not supposed to be gone [Friday] evening at all," Connolly said. They apparently left after a 9:30 head count at the camp.

All four men face new federal charges of escaping from a federal prison, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.

Branch, Graham and Shaw were serving federal prison sentences ranging from 10 to 16 years for major drug offenses involving fentanyl, cocaine or heroin. Branch and Graham were also convicted of possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony or in furtherance of drug trafficking. Willis was serving 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

