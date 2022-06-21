2 more inmates who escaped from prison satellite camp in Prince George surrender

Two more inmates who walked away from a minimum security satellite camp at the
Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg surrendered early Tuesday to the staff of the facility where they were housed. Only one of four inmates who escaped Friday is still at large.
Corey Branch, 41, and Kareem Shaw, 46, turned themselves in without incident just after midnight Tuesday, said Kevin Connolly, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which is assisting in the search and capture of the inmates. Tavares Graham, 44, surrendered early Sunday morning.
The satellite camp, which houses low-security risk inmates in a dormitory, is adjacent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons minimum-security facility at 1100 River Road in Prince George County.
The four inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities believe they walked away around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Friday.
"They are all serving a federal sentence; they are just allowed to serve their sentences in this sort-of work release camp," Connolly said. "They are out in the community during the day. So they are trusted to work in the community and because of their [backgrounds], the Bureau of Prisons will take a chance on them and give them jobs to work for the state or the government."
"This is not something where they weren't already in the community," Connolly added. "There could have been a myriad of friends that have visited them ... so they had contact with the outside world. It wasn't like they were confined to that facility."
But at the end of the day, the inmates are required to report back to prison camp. "They were not supposed to be gone [Friday] evening at all," Connolly said. They apparently left after a 9:30 head count at the camp.
All four men face new federal charges of escaping from a federal prison, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.
Branch, Graham and Shaw were serving federal prison sentences ranging from 10 to 16 years for major drug offenses involving fentanyl, cocaine or heroin. Branch and Graham were also convicted of possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony or in furtherance of drug trafficking. Willis was serving 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fastest-growing localities in Virginia
From 2019 to 2020, the
U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.
But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors.
Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing localities in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Localities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.
A locality typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your locality made the list.
Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Culpeper County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,803
--- #557 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.9%
--- #22 among counties in Virginia, #317 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 52,552
--- #35 largest county in Virginia, #956 largest county nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Montgomery County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,194
--- #543 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%
--- #45 among counties in Virginia, #710 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 99,721
--- #19 largest county in Virginia, #607 largest county nationwide
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Prince George County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,881
--- #531 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.4%
--- #7 among counties in Virginia, #147 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 43,010
--- #40 largest county in Virginia, #1,116 largest county nationwide
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Fauquier County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,426
--- #512 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%
--- #27 among counties in Virginia, #393 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 72,972
--- #29 largest county in Virginia, #755 largest county nationwide
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Rockingham County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,835
--- #502 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%
--- #29 among counties in Virginia, #450 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 83,757
--- #24 largest county in Virginia, #686 largest county nationwide
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Hanover County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,807
--- #460 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%
--- #33 among counties in Virginia, #502 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 109,979
--- #17 largest county in Virginia, #556 largest county nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Bedford County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,765
--- #440 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.4%
--- #15 among counties in Virginia, #250 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 79,462
--- #25 largest county in Virginia, #716 largest county nationwide
Lzgoss // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Suffolk
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,780
--- #439 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.3%
--- #24 among counties in Virginia, #341 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 94,324
--- #22 largest county in Virginia, #638 largest county nationwide
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#15. James City County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,868
--- #399 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.5%
--- #8 among counties in Virginia, #159 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 78,254
--- #27 largest county in Virginia, #723 largest county nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Frederick County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,584
--- #371 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.5%
--- #10 among counties in Virginia, #177 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 91,419
--- #23 largest county in Virginia, #653 largest county nationwide
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Albemarle County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,762
--- #368 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.3%
--- #20 among counties in Virginia, #273 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 112,395
--- #16 largest county in Virginia, #548 largest county nationwide
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Spotsylvania County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 19,820
--- #333 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.5%
--- #19 among counties in Virginia, #268 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 140,032
--- #14 largest county in Virginia, #468 largest county nationwide
Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Virginia Beach
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,474
--- #302 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.4%
--- #56 among counties in Virginia, #896 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 459,470
--- #3 largest county in Virginia, #156 largest county nationwide
gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Richmond
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,782
--- #285 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.3%
--- #28 among counties in Virginia, #425 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 226,610
--- #10 largest county in Virginia, #308 largest county nationwide
Will Weaver // Wikicommons
#9. Alexandria
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 25,820
--- #276 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.3%
--- #12 among counties in Virginia, #204 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 159,467
--- #12 largest county in Virginia, #422 largest county nationwide
ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Chesapeake
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 30,154
--- #248 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.8%
--- #25 among counties in Virginia, #358 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 249,422
--- #7 largest county in Virginia, #278 largest county nationwide
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Stafford County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 32,340
--- #229 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.0%
--- #6 among counties in Virginia, #102 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 156,927
--- #13 largest county in Virginia, #431 largest county nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Henrico County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 34,336
--- #222 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.4%
--- #30 among counties in Virginia, #471 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 334,389
--- #6 largest county in Virginia, #214 largest county nationwide
Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Arlington County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 41,176
--- #181 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.9%
--- #9 among counties in Virginia, #169 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 238,643
--- #8 largest county in Virginia, #285 largest county nationwide
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Chesterfield County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 55,915
--- #136 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.1%
--- #14 among counties in Virginia, #229 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 364,548
--- #5 largest county in Virginia, #199 largest county nationwide
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Fairfax County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 101,755
--- #63 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%
--- #38 among counties in Virginia, #578 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,150,309
--- #1 largest county in Virginia, #39 largest county nationwide
Munich // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Prince William County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 102,789
--- #59 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.1%
--- #5 among counties in Virginia, #94 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 482,204
--- #2 largest county in Virginia, #149 largest county nationwide
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Loudoun County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 129,306
--- #48 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +44.3%
--- #1 among counties in Virginia, #24 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 420,959
--- #4 largest county in Virginia, #171 largest county nationwide
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock