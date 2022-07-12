2 more teens accused in Chesterfield party shooting

Two teens are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home and accused by police of being involved in a
fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway.
A 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male face juvenile petitions of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A juvenile petition for malicious bodily injury also was obtained for the 16-year-old.
Police at 10:30 p.m. on July 2 were called to a report of a shooting at a party. A juvenile male found shot in a bathroom was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.
A Chesterfield sheriff's deputy who had been providing security at the party confronted a person displaying a handgun, police said. The deputy fired and hit the person, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. "At this point, the investigation indicates that the person shot by the deputy was not involved in the fatal shooting," police said.
Police said two males, age 17 and 15, also are suspects in the shooting. Detectives obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both suspects. Both were arrested on Sunday.
Police said the investigation indicates the deceased victim and the four juvenile suspects are known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
PHOTOS: 6 easy RVA take-out options for picnics and the pool all summer long
Garnett’s Cafe has a date night and picnic basket. Choose any two menu items, plus a bottle of wine or pitcher of beer for $33. When ordered to-go, it’s already packaged and in a picnic basket with blanket.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
Garnett’s Cafe has a date night and picnic basket. Choose any two menu items, plus a bottle of wine or pitcher of beer for $33. When ordered to-go, it’s already packaged and in a picnic basket with blanket.
Armond Feffer/TIMES-DISPATCH
The fried chicken dinner from the Supper Club Market on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The fried chicken dinner from the Supper Club Market on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The fried chicken dinner from the Supper Club Market on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The fried chicken dinner from the Supper Club Market on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The fried chicken dinner from the Supper Club Market on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Charcuterie board from RVA Cheese Girl.
RVA Cheese Girl
If you’re looking for a swanky setup, Picnic RVA can pull together a picnic to remember at a variety of Richmond-area locales, such as Maymont, the James River or even your own backyard. Pricing starts at $180 for a two-person picnic.
Picnic RVA
Picnic RVA can set up a whole experience with for anywhere from two to ten people with a table, seating, décor, food, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Choose from their list of outdoor destinations, or they can even turn your yard into an outdoor dining oasis. Pricing starts at $180 for a two-person picnic.
Picnic RVA
Arwad is one of the Phoenician bowls served at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon Wednesday, July 6, 2022. It has chicken kebab over field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta, pickled chili peppers, fried crispy pita and lemon-tahini dressing. The bowls are named after cities.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sydon with falafel is one of the Phoenician bowls served at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon Wednesday, July 6, 2022. It has fettoush salad consisting of tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, parsley, mint, bell pepper, radish, olive oil, pomegranate molasses and crispy pita. The bowls are named after cities.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyre is one of the Phoenician bowls served at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon Wednesday, July 6, 2022. It has chicken shawarma, Natalie’s rice, baba ghannouj, hummus, coriander carrots, tabbouleh and sumac blistered tomatoes. The bowls are named after cities.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Byblos is one of the Phoenician bowls served at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon Wednesday, July 6, 2022. It has seared shrimp, Natalie’s rice, harissa, tabbouleh, coriander carrots, sumac blistered tomatoes, charred lemon and tahini dressing. The bowls are named after cities.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Beirut is one of the Phoenician bowls served at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon Wednesday, July 6, 2022. It has beef ribeye shawarma, Natalie’s rice, harissa, coriander carrots, sumac blistered tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes and tahini dressing. The bowls are named after cities.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Souvlaki bowls at Stella’s Grocery.
Stella’s Grocery
Salmon Nicoise at Stella’s Grocery.
Stella’s Grocery