2 more teens accused in Chesterfield party shooting

Two teens are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home and accused by police of being involved in a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway.

A 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male face juvenile petitions of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A juvenile petition for malicious bodily injury also was obtained for the 16-year-old.

Police at 10:30 p.m. on July 2 were called to a report of a shooting at a party. A juvenile male found shot in a bathroom was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

A Chesterfield sheriff's deputy who had been providing security at the party confronted a person displaying a handgun, police said. The deputy fired and hit the person, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. "At this point, the investigation indicates that the person shot by the deputy was not involved in the fatal shooting," police said.

Police said two males, age 17 and 15, also are suspects in the shooting. Detectives obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both suspects. Both were arrested on Sunday.

Police said the investigation indicates the deceased victim and the four juvenile suspects are known to each other.