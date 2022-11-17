2 plead guilty to South Richmond robbery killing

Two of the four Richmond teens charged in a fatal shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartment complex last November pleaded guilty to murder and robbery counts, according to court documents.

Ja’laija Anderson, 16, and Rondell Davis, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm charges. Davis also pleaded guilty to felony use of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for early February.

Prosecutors in court documents said Anderson and Davis worked with Nevaeh Freeman, 16, and Jeremiah Calvin, 17, to rob Aaron Walker on Nov. 30. They said Anderson contacted Walker, 24, that morning about meeting at Belt Atlantic, a South Richmond apartment complex near George Wythe High School.

Inside, Walker was ambushed by Davis and Calvin, who wielded firearms and told him to surrender his belongings, authorities said. Walker reached for his own firearm and was shot in the back twice by Davis, according to evidence submitted by the prosecution.

Anderson took Walker’s backpack and his firearm was handed to her as well, authorities said. The teens then fled the scene on foot to meet with Freeman at a nearby apartment, officials said.

Richmond patrol officers responding to a shots-fired call found Walker’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy report found Walker died from two gunshots to the right of his back.

Davis, Freeman and Calvin were arrested after officers found clothing they wore during the robbery inside Freeman’s apartment, authorities said. Police also recovered two handguns involved in the incident, and Anderson was arrested later in her own apartment, police said.

All four confessed to their involvement in the robbery, as well as similar ones, prosecutors said. Davis said he shot Walker twice once he saw the victim was armed.

Police also recovered Walker’s bookbag and the rifle used in the shooting inside the residence of Davis’ aunt, who lived near the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said.

Freeman’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 1, while Calvin’s is set for April.