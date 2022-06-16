2 related men stabbed in Chesterfield neighborhood where they reside

Two men remained hospitalized — one with life threatening injuries — after they were stabbed Wednesday night in the neighborhood where they reside off Reams Road in Chesterfield County.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the assault.

Chesterfield police received a call at 10:30 p.m. of a stabbing in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court, about a half mile west of Reams Road Elementary School. Upon arrival, officers located two men with life-threatening stab wounds. They were taken to area hospitals.

One victim's condition was upgraded Thursday to serious but non-life threatening. The other victim is in critical but stable condition. The two victims, ages 29 and 44, are related and lived at the address where the stabbing occurred, said Chesterfield police Capt. Michael Breeden.

Police are searching for a suspect they described as a bald, Black male with a thin mustache and wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt. Detectives haven't yet determined whether the suspect knew the victims.

"We are still trying to put this one together," Breeden said.

Police urged anyone with information to them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips also can be provided through the P3 app.