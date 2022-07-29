2 teens, 1 adult arrested in connection with Chesterfield homicide

One adult and two teens have been arrested by Chesterfield County police in a fatal shooting in May.

Zziwa Mukeere, 21, of Chesterfield was arrested Tuesday in the incident, police said, and two males ages 15 and 17 were arrested Friday.

Police in the 15000 block of Timsberry Circle located a man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. Tyjuan Coleman, 20, of Chester was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers located a second shooting victim 500 feet away near the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane, police said. That victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, has since been released.

The three suspects face several charges, including second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and felony use of a firearm.

Mukeere is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. The two juveniles are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.