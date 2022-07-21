2 teens fired guns in Chesterfield party confrontation that left 16-year-old dead, prosecutor says

Two of four teenage defendants charged in a July 2 fatal shooting during a birthday party at the Cultural Center of India fired guns during a restroom confrontation with a 16-year-old boy who was struck and killed, a Chesterfield County prosecutor said during a Thursday court hearing.

Killed was Joel Gonzalez-Alvarado, a Monacan High School student who loved rap music, fashion clothing, video games and editing videos, according to his obituary.

Three of the four suspects charged in Gonzalez-Alvardo's death made their first appearances Thursday in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court with their attorneys. No action was taken on their charges after Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Brittany Hinton asked the court to continue the cases, because the prosecution was still waiting on the final autopsy report.

But during a detention hearing for one of the defendants, Hinton provided a brief outline of evidence in her argument for keeping the boy in custody.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center of India at 6641 Ironbridge Parkway, which had been leased that evening to a family for a quinceañera, a coming-of-age birthday celebration for Latinas. After police responded to a shooting there, officers located the victim on the floor of one of the facility's restrooms, and "he appeared to have three bullet holes to his body," Hinton told the court.

Hinton said officers spoke with people at the event and were able to secure a video that partially captured the events leading to the shooting.

The video showed Gonzalez-Alvarado fighting with another juvenile male in the restroom, Hinton said. The footage also showed a second juvenile male wearing a white shirt and glasses come from another area of the restroom holding a handgun. In addition, a third juvenile male can be seen and he, too, is holding a handgun, the prosecutor said.

"The witness who reported the video said all of the males had firearms," Hinton told the court. "The males that appeared to have the firearms in the video are seen holding the firearms up, seconds before shots are heard on the video."

The juvenile male who was fighting with Gonzalez-Alvarado "was actually striking the victim with what appeared to be a firearm," she added.

With assistance from witnesses, officers were able to identify the juvenile male who was fighting with the victim, along with the other two males in the restroom, Hinton said.

Inside the restroom, detectives recovered spent cartridge casings from 9mm and .22-caliber firearms, Hinton said. "Later, they were able to find a .22-caliber handgun under the mattress of [a] co-defendant," she said.

There was some disagreement on whether the teen who was fighting with the victim was armed with a gun. Defense attorney Greg Sheldon, who represents the 16-year-old boy, said a 14-second video his client's family provided does not appear to show him holding a gun.

"There's a fight," Sheldon said. "The decedent appears to have his arm wrapped round" his client. "Our evidence would be that the decedent attacks [my client] in the bathroom and there's a physical altercation. I can't see that he has an actual firearm" in his hand.

Chesterfield authorities have not released the names of the teen suspects because they all are under age. Their identities were listed by initials — BCI, YEB and KAB — on a big-screen monitor outside the courtroom.

Judge Gregory Carr, who presided over all three hearings, spoke their names in court but the Richmond Times-Dispatch could not confirm the names and their spellings after the proceedings. In addition to Sheldon, Attorneys Cody Villavon and Charles Phelps are representing the other two teens who appeared Thursday.

All three of the teens who appeared Thursday will continue to be held pending detention hearings set for Aug. 11. A fourth teen charged in the case is scheduled to appear Aug. 2.

The defendants range in age from 15 to 17, and all are charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony. One of the defendants is also charged with malicious wounding.