 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

2 women wounded by apparent gunfire Wednesday in South Richmond

  • 0
Crime scene police tape

Two women were wounded by apparent gunfire early Wednesday morning near the Hillside Court community in South Richmond, authorities said.

Richmond police were summoned at 4:41 a.m. to the 1400 block of Minefee Street for a report of shots fired into a home. Officers arrived and found the two women suffering apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News