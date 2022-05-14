 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 wounded in I-64 shooting near Staples Mill Road

Henrico County police responded early Saturday morning to two females suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds while sitting in a parked vehicle in the travel lane along eastbound Interstate 64 at the Staples Mill Road exit.

Police responded at about 2:21 a.m. and say the incident appears to be a drive-by shooting that transpired on the interstate.

Neither woman could provide suspect information and both were transported to a medical facility for treatment, police said.

Police say this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

