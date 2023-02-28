Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road.
Police responding to a shooting call at 5:50 p.m. found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.
A second man with a gunshot wound took himself to a hospital, police said.
Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
From the Archives: Philip Morris in the 1950s and 60s
