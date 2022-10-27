2-year-old found in Ashland motel room dies; 2 arrested in case

Arrests have been made in the death of a 2-year-old child found in a Ashland motel room.

Ashland police said officers were dispatched to the motel in the 800 block of England Street for a medical emergency involving the child.

Officers found the child in medical distress and began life-saving measures until Hanover fire and emergency crews arrived, police said. The child was taken to VCU Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Oct. 20.

Danielle Tulloss, 21, of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, 24, of Ashland, were arrested for child neglect and abuse.