20-year-old identified in Richmond homicide investigation

Richmond police released the identity of a man who was killed near Creighton Court earlier this month

The initial incident took place on May 16 around 8:30 p.m., as officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for reports of a shooting.

At the scene police, discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Keshon Liverman, 20, of Richmond.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.