20-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend, whose body was found on a Richmond bike trail

A Richmond jury on Wednesday convicted a 20-year-old man of the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, whose body was discovered on a bike trail off Williamsburg Avenue behind Stone Brewing last year.

Dominique Danzy was 22, studying to be a dental hygienist, when she was killed on the evening of May 12, 2020. She'd been shot in the back five times and once more in the head with a .22-caliber rifle that she had gone with her boyfriend, Jamar Paxton Jr., to buy earlier that day.

A biker riding the trail found her body 12 to 15 hours later, around 10:15 a.m. May 13, 2020. She was curled up in the fetal position in the middle of the dirt path. Her blood soaking the ground around her.

Three .22-caliber long rifle shell casings were found nearby. They matched the murder weapon, which was found, covered in her blood, in the trunk of Danzy's car parked behind a Henrico hotel where Paxton had been living at the time. His DNA was on the trigger.

He was arrested on May 14, 2020 in Colonial Heights. In the backpack he had with him at the time, detectives found Danzy's car keys and another .22-caliber shell casing matching the murder weapon.