20-year-old man dies after double shooting in Henrico County

A man was slain and another injured Monday night after a double shooting in Henrico County, according to police.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that Khmard Antonio Straughter, 20, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital. The other victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers responded around 11:29 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Azrock Court. At the scene, police discovered the two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact police at (804) 501-7323. Tips may also be submitted to Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

