20-year-old man identified as victim in deadly Richmond shooting

Richmond police identified 20-year-old Karl McBride as the person killed in a shooting on July 16.
At 5:44 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Chapel Drive, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
McBride, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.