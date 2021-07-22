20-year-old man identified as victim in deadly Richmond shooting

Richmond police identified 20-year-old Karl McBride as the person killed in a shooting on July 16.

At 5:44 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Chapel Drive, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

McBride, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.