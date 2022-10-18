 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20 years later: Timeline of the October 2002 sniper attacks

John Allen Muhammad, 41, and Lee Boyd Malvo, 17, killed 10 people and wounded three others in a terrifying series of attacks in October 2002. Jeffrey Hopper was shot and wounded 20 years ago Wednesday at a Ponderosa Steakhouse in Ashland.

Oct. 2 in Wheaton, Md. — James Martin, 55, was fatally shot outside a supermarket. The father of an 11-year-old son was an analyst with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He was carrying food for a church group.

Oct. 3 in Rockville, Md. — James Buchanan, 39, was fatally shot while mowing a lawn. The son of a retired police officer was a volunteer with children and an amateur poet.

Oct. 3 in Aspen Hill, Md. — Premkumar Walekar, 54, was fatally shot while pumping gas into his minivan. The taxi driver from India died on his 25th wedding anniversary.

Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose, right, speaks to reporters about the Washington area sniper case on Oct. 24, 2002.

Oct. 3 in Silver Spring, Md. — Sarah Ramos, 34, was fatally shot sitting outside Leisure World, a 55+ community in Silver Spring. The Salvadoran immigrant was the mother of a 7-year-old son and worked as a housekeeper.

Oct. 3 in Kensington, Md. — Lori Ann Lewis-Rivera, 25, was fatally shot at a Shell gas station. The mother of a preschooler was killed while vacuuming her minivan.

The vehicle in which two men were arrested at a Maryland roadside rest stop is shown on Oct. 24, 2002. 

Oct. 3 in Washington — Pascal Chariot, 72, was fatally shot while standing on the street. The native of Haiti was a retired carpenter.

Oct. 4 in Fredericksburg — Caroline Seawell, 43, was shot outside a craft store. She survived.

Oct. 7 in Bowie, Md. — Iran Brown, 13, was shot walking to his middle school. He survived.

Oct. 9 in Manassas — Dean Harold Myers, 53, was fatally shot at a gas station. The civil engineer from Gaithersburg, Md., was a Vietnam veteran who sponsored children in developing nations.

Investigators gather at the Ashland Ponderosa restaurant on Oct. 20, 2002. A 37-year-old man was shot there the day before. 

Oct. 11 in Fredericksburg — Kenneth Bridges, 53, was fatally shot while pumping gas at a station off Interstate 95. The Philadelphia businessman had six children.

Oct. 14 in Falls Church — Linda Franklin, 47, was fatally shot as she and her husband loaded their car outside a Home Depot store. The FBI analyst was a cancer survivor.

Oct. 19 in Ashland — Jeffrey Hopper, 37, was shot outside a Ponderosa Steakhouse while traveling with his wife to their home in Florida. He survived.

Oct. 22 in Aspen Hill, Md. — Conrad Johnson, 35, was fatally shot while getting out of his bus. He and his two sons loved sports and music.

