20 years later: Timeline of the October 2002 sniper attacks

John Allen Muhammad, 41, and Lee Boyd Malvo, 17, killed 10 people and wounded three others in a terrifying series of attacks in October 2002. Jeffrey Hopper was shot and wounded 20 years ago Wednesday at a Ponderosa Steakhouse in Ashland.

Oct. 2 in Wheaton, Md. — James Martin, 55, was fatally shot outside a supermarket. The father of an 11-year-old son was an analyst with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He was carrying food for a church group.

Oct. 3 in Rockville, Md. — James Buchanan, 39, was fatally shot while mowing a lawn. The son of a retired police officer was a volunteer with children and an amateur poet.

Oct. 3 in Aspen Hill, Md. — Premkumar Walekar, 54, was fatally shot while pumping gas into his minivan. The taxi driver from India died on his 25th wedding anniversary.

Oct. 3 in Silver Spring, Md. — Sarah Ramos, 34, was fatally shot sitting outside Leisure World, a 55+ community in Silver Spring. The Salvadoran immigrant was the mother of a 7-year-old son and worked as a housekeeper.

Oct. 3 in Kensington, Md. — Lori Ann Lewis-Rivera, 25, was fatally shot at a Shell gas station. The mother of a preschooler was killed while vacuuming her minivan.

Oct. 3 in Washington — Pascal Chariot, 72, was fatally shot while standing on the street. The native of Haiti was a retired carpenter.

Oct. 4 in Fredericksburg — Caroline Seawell, 43, was shot outside a craft store. She survived.

Oct. 7 in Bowie, Md. — Iran Brown, 13, was shot walking to his middle school. He survived.

Oct. 9 in Manassas — Dean Harold Myers, 53, was fatally shot at a gas station. The civil engineer from Gaithersburg, Md., was a Vietnam veteran who sponsored children in developing nations.

Oct. 11 in Fredericksburg — Kenneth Bridges, 53, was fatally shot while pumping gas at a station off Interstate 95. The Philadelphia businessman had six children.

Oct. 14 in Falls Church — Linda Franklin, 47, was fatally shot as she and her husband loaded their car outside a Home Depot store. The FBI analyst was a cancer survivor.

Oct. 19 in Ashland — Jeffrey Hopper, 37, was shot outside a Ponderosa Steakhouse while traveling with his wife to their home in Florida. He survived.

Oct. 22 in Aspen Hill, Md. — Conrad Johnson, 35, was fatally shot while getting out of his bus. He and his two sons loved sports and music.