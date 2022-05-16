23-year-old from Fredericksburg dies after head-on collision in Hanover County

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle collision Saturday, in which one person died after being transported to a local hospital.

Deputies responded to the incident around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Devonwood roads on state Route 33.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Dodge pickup traveling eastbound on Mountain Road collided with a 2013 Subaru sedan head-on while crossing into the westbound lanes.

Four people were inside the sedan at the time of the accident and were transported to a local hospital. The driver, and sole occupant of the 2021 Dodge truck, was also transported to the hospital.

Police said the front seat passenger of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials identified her as Taylor Carr Lynn Klug, 23 of Fredericksburg.

Investigators are still collecting information regarding this crash.