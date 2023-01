A 26-year-old man was killed early Monday in a shooting in Hopewell.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive at about 1:12 a.m.

Teandrey Taylor was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.