26-year-old Richmond man killed in Henrico County shooting Tuesday
26-year-old Richmond man killed in Henrico County shooting Tuesday

Henrico shooting scene

Henrico police investigate a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Dabbs House Road.

 Henrico County Division of Police

A Richmond man was killed in a shooting in Henrico County Tuesday night, according to Henrico County police.

At 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, the county’s emergency dispatches received multiple reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Dabbs House Road, between Creighton Road and E. Richmond Road east of Richmond.

Officers canvassed the area and found 26-year-old Tzaddie Dwane Wright in a driveway nearby. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Seay at (804) 652-5680. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

