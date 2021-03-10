 Skip to main content
27-year-old Henrico woman dies in Chesterfield crash
A Henrico County woman died in an SUV crash Tuesday night in southern Chesterfield County.

Police identified the victim as Natalie Moore, 27 of Claymont Drive in Henrico. The crash happened at 11 p.m. in the 12700 block of Kingston Avenue, which is near the Interstate 295 interchange with W. Hundred Road. 

Police said Moore was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner north on Kingston Avenue when the SUV went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned. Police said Moore was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

