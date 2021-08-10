 Skip to main content
27-year-old woman dead after Monday night shooting in Henrico; two people in custody
Henrico County police are investigating a homicide that occurred after a double shooting Monday night. 

Police officials said they received a call about a shooting to the 1600 block of Hope Road around 9:59 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to two adult female victims, one of whom was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, and the other, Monique Singleton, 27, of Henrico, died at the scene due to injuries sustained.

According to officials, suspects Trevon Lyles, 27, and David Leon Lyles, III, 18, fled the scene, but were in police custody within 12 hours of the incident. Both men are charged with several crimes including second  degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding.

Breaking News