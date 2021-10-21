 Skip to main content
29-year-old Richmond man killed Tuesday
Police lights day

A 29-year-old man from Richmond was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in the city's East End, according to Richmond police.

Dontae Grissom was found by Richmond police officers at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday as they responded to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for a report of a shooting.

Grissom was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous

