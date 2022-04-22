3 boys charged in connection with fatal Chesterfield shooting

Three boys were arrested Friday in connection to a fatal shooting in Chesterfield County last month, police said Friday.
Chesterfield police detectives charged each juvenile — one is 15 years old and two are 16 — with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the fatal shooting of Kyshawn T. Johnson, 18. The juveniles were not identified because of their age.
The 15-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. All three are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.
Around 8:15 p.m. on March 22, police responded to multiple calls about gunfire heard in the area of the 3300 block of Tanners Way, authories said. Upon arrival, officers found Johnson in a nearby wooded area. Johnson, of Richmond, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virginia ABC rolling out a new, 'randomized' way to purchase in-demand allocated bourbon
Williams: First, Montpelier reversed its power-sharing promise with descendants of the enslaved. Now, it's retreating from its history of enslavement.
Trooper rescues baby after mother leads police on high-speed pursuit that ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
Va. Department of Education turns over info as ordered by judge in FOIA case
Two armed and dangerous felons escape from Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg
After another tumultuous week, is Dan Snyder any closer to losing the Washington Commanders?
Interview with Peter Chang: Where he's cooking, his favorite dish & being a finalist for James Beard outstanding chef
Richmond traffic backed up 4 miles on Interstate 95
5 students, 2 adults injured as Chesterfield school bus plunges down ravine
Teel: UVA officials hope $40 million pledge from former athlete 'inspires others'
UPDATE: 'A lifetime of healing' ahead for family of VCU administrator as Henrico man gets three life sentences for her abduction, rape and murder
Former defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton looks back on his time with Hokies, ahead to an NFL future
The Council on American-Islamic Relations call for an investigation after Glen Allen mosque vandalized
CarLotz founder and former CEO named to board of Richmond-based elder-care company
Sandston woman, 69, killed after car she was driving ran off I-64 in Henrico; child survives
Police believe Johnson and the three boys who were charged all knew one another. The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Top five weekend events: Monument Ave. 10K, Blues & Brews in the Bottom & Unity Fest with Bernie Sanders
Richmond Restaurant Week
Through Sunday
Flash the bat signal, bang the giant gong and tell the guy with the alphorn from the Ricola commercials to take a good, long breath. Richmond Restaurant Week is back! With 30-plus locally owned eateries participating from all across RVA, Restaurant Week is ready to pack in diners for a delicious meal for a good cause. You know the drill: Grab a three-course prix fixe meal, and $5.22 gets donated to Feed More. It’s a great way to sample the new “it” spot or yet another reason to visit your old haunt. $35.22 per meal. Locations all across the Richmond area.
rrweek.com
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
New dance troupe at The Hippodrome
Thursday
“Love is blind,” Chaucer once mused. “Love is a battlefield,” Pat Benatar purred into a microphone. Love, actually, is a lot. And now, “Love is Crazy,” is the title of the debut performance from Richmond’s newest professional dance troupe: The Landing. The show, to be held at The Hippodrome Theater, reveals “a variety of stages and feelings love gifts and haunts us with,” according to the company. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 6:30 p.m. 528 N. Second St. $25-$50. (804) 802-2571 or
thelandingrva.org/events
Lauren Czajkowski Gareau
Monument Avenue 10K
Saturday
It’s a Richmonder’s rite of passage (several rites, actually): completing your first 10K, cheering on runners from the sideline with a red Solo cup in hand, and possibly even accepting a mimosa from the extended hand of a stranger while running the race somewhere around the 5-mile mark. The Monument 10K, which is a top 15 biggest 10K in the nation, returns to its namesake location with much fanfare. 8:30 a.m. Broad and Harrison streets. $30-$65. (804) 285-9495 or
www.sportsbackers.org
2018, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch/
Unity Fest
Sunday
When workers organize for better benefits and wages, it’s music to Bernie Sanders’ ears. That’s precisely why the Vermont senator is joining a slew of local bands — many made up of Starbucks employees — at The National. They’ll all be drumming up support for the organizing efforts of Starbucks workers locally and across the country. That’s also why you’ll probably see a Twitter rumor or two that Larry David was spotted downtown. All ages. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Noon-8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St. Free.
thenationalva.com
Courtesy of Starbucks Workers United
Blues & Brews in the Bottom
Sunday
Guess what happens when you play a classic tearjerker blues track backward? You get this fun fusion fest at the 17th Street Market. Featuring music by The Pump House Band and Ashleigh Chevalier Band — as well as plenty of local craft beer to sample. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go.
facebook.com/17thStreetMarket.
Freeimages.com
arockett@timesdispatch.com
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD