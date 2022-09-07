3 face charges in Chesterfield County homicide

Criminal charges have been filed against three suspects who authorities say were involved in a Chesterfield County homicide this summer.

Police on Wednesday said Kali W. Bryant, 29, and Sherard L. Wright, 33, have been charged with second-degree murder and are being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George. They were arrested in late August.

Natasha R. Winston, 47, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with accessory after the fact. She was released on bond.

Winston and Wright were arrested in High Point, North Carolina, police said.