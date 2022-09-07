 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

3 face charges in Chesterfield County homicide

  • 0

Criminal charges have been filed against three suspects who authorities say were involved in a Chesterfield County homicide this summer. 

Police responding to reports of a shooting on July 11 found Matthew J. Tommaso, 33, in the 4000 block of Chippendale Court with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

UPDATE: Richmond City Council met with the police chief Tuesday night. Some members still have questions about Dogwood Dell

Police on Wednesday said Kali W. Bryant, 29, and Sherard L. Wright, 33, have been charged with second-degree murder and are being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George. They were arrested in late August. 

People are also reading…

Natasha R. Winston, 47, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with accessory after the fact. She was released on bond.

Winston and Wright were arrested in High Point, North Carolina, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.