3 local doctors agree to pay $150k in civil penalties for issuing prescriptions for illegitimate purposes

A Richmond physician and two doctors who formerly practiced in Hanover County have agreed to pay $50,000 and $100,000, respectively, for issuing prescriptions for controlled substances that were not for legitimate medical purposes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The government alleged that in July, August, September and November of 2019, Dr. Salman Akbar, 55, issued seven prescriptions for tramadol, an opioid, and/or lorazepam, a benzodiazepine, to an undercover officer assigned to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force over the course of four visits to Akbar’s office on Hioaks Road. Akbar has agreed to pay $50,000 within 60 days for allegedly issuing prescriptions in violation of the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, according to the settlement agreement.

Separately, the government alleged that in March, April, June and July of 2016, Dr. Steven Deschner, 67, issued three prescriptions for morphine and Dr. Bonnie Deschner, 67, issued two prescriptions for morphine, to an undercover DEA task force officer over the course of four visits to the Deboss Clinic, owned by the Deschners. They agreed to pay $100,000 within 10 days for allegedly issuing prescriptions in violation of the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, according to the settlement agreement.

Further, the Deschners agree they will not seek to re-obtain their DEA prescribing privileges or obtain a new DEA registration.

The government alleged that Akbar and the Deschners issued the prescriptions outside the usual course of medical practice in Virginia and without a legitimate medical purpose.

The resolution obtained in both cases was the result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and the DEA’s Washington Division-Richmond District Office. The parties reached a final understanding, pursuant to a number of terms and conditions in the signed agreements, “to avoid the delay, uncertainty, inconvenience and expense of protracted litigation,” according to settlement documents.