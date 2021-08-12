3 men arrested by Chesterfield police in 'online chatting operations' for soliciting minors

Three men have been arrested this month for soliciting a person online they believed to be a minor for sex acts, the Chesterfield County Police Department said Thursday.

The arrests are the result of "online chatting operations" by Chesterfield County Police Special Victims detectives. Since Jan. 1, they have arrested 24 suspects on 52 charges related to online solicitation of minors, according to a press release from the department.

Arrelius D. Pleasant III, 34, has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor. Pleasant, of the 1400 block of Melton Avenue in Richmond, believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old boy who he solicited for sex, police said. He was arrested at his residence in Richmond on Aug. 11.

Terey Hackney, 27, was arrested on Aug. 5 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of a communication device to solicit a minor. Hackney, of the 12700 block of Summerhouse Lane, believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old boy who he arranged to meet for sex, police said. Upon arriving at the arranged location, he was intercepted by detectives and taken into custody, the statement said.