Prosecutors on Thursday filed three additional charges of second-degree murder in the March 6 death of Irvo N. Otieno at Central State Hospital.

Charged were:

Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg

Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield

Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie

The Dinwiddie County commonwealth's attorney in a statement said they worked at the hospital. They were arrested Thursday and taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County.

Prosecutors say Otieno was smothered to death when deputies held him on the ground for 12 minutes while in handcuffs and leg irons. Seven deputies were charged with second-degree murder earlier this week.

The case will be presented to a Dinwiddie County grand jury next week for a determination of charges going forward, the prosecutor's office said.

“The criminal information warrants are based on the evidence collected, analyzed and evaluated to-date,” said Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill. “A key element of that evidence is the surveillance video from Central State Hospital that captures the intake process. To maintain the integrity of the criminal justice process at this point, I am not able to publicly release the video.”

