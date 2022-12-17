3 seriously hurt in horse-drawn carriage crash in Richmond County

One person was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond Saturday following a crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a horse and buggy in Richmond County.

Three people were thrown from the horse-drawn carriage when a Chevy Equinox rear-ended it, the Virginia State Police said in a statement. Troopers responded at 9 a.m. near Arnold Lane and Boswell Road.

Route 3 was closed as the scene was investigated.

Five people were in the carriage, police said. Two were taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center in Tappahannock with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third was flown by medical helicopter to Richmond.

One horse died, police said.

The driver of the Equinox, who was not injured, was charged with reckless driving. Further charges are pending by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, police said.