3 teens charged in connection with fatal Chesterfield shooting

Three teenagers were arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in Chesterfield County last month, police said Friday.

Chesterfield police detectives charged each juvenile — one is 15 years old and two are 16 — with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the fatal shooting of Kyshawn T. Johnson, 18, of Richmond. The juveniles were not identified because of their age.

The 15-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. All three are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Around 8:15 p.m. on March 22, police responded to multiple calls about gunfire heard in the area of the 3300 block of Tanners Way, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found Johnson in a nearby wooded area. Johnson had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Johnson and the three teens who were charged all knew one another. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 Tips app.