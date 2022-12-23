 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who is sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 wounded in Glen Allen shooting

  • 0

Good samaritan returns Christmas keepsakes; Black-owned stores shopping guide; Holiday themed bars

Henrico County police are investigating a shooting that wounded three men Thursday.

Police at about 8:41 p.m. received a report of shots fired in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive in Glen Allen. 

Police in a statement said officers found evidence that shots were fired, but no victims. 

Later, three men with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital, police said. They were treated for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists build first 'ornithopter' that can fly and land like a bird

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News