3 wounded in Glen Allen shooting

Henrico County police are investigating a shooting that wounded three men Thursday.

Police at about 8:41 p.m. received a report of shots fired in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive in Glen Allen.

Police in a statement said officers found evidence that shots were fired, but no victims.

Later, three men with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital, police said. They were treated for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.