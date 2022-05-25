30-year-old man identified as shooting victim in East End

Richmond police have identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

Shon Jordan was discovered by officers at 9:51 a.m. responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Phaup Street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.