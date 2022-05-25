 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

30-year-old man identified as shooting victim in East End

  • 0
Police lights day

Richmond police have identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

Shon Jordan was discovered by officers at 9:51 a.m. responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Phaup Street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas school shooting: Biden calls for action on gun laws after 21 killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News