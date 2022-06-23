32-year-old Richmond man shot to death in Carver neighborhood

Richmond police have identified the man shot to death in the Carver neighborhood last week.

Around 7:47 a.m. on June 13, Eric Barbour, 32, of Richmond, was found by officers in the 1200 block of West Moore Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.