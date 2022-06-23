32-year-old Richmond man shot to death in Carver neighborhood

Richmond police have identified the man shot to death in the Carver neighborhood last week.
Around 7:47 a.m. on June 13, Eric Barbour, 32, of Richmond, was found by officers in the 1200 block of West Moore Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
‘The Masked Singer’
Thursday
British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will host and perform on “The Masked Singer” during its stop in Richmond. Bedingfield is known for her hits “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine” as well as her recent work on “The Masked Singer,” the hit TV show where celebrities perform in a costume and the audience has to figure out their identity by listening to their voice. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39.75 to $99.75.
Broadway in Richmond: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
Through Sunday
Follow the story of the 12 apostles, Mary Magdalene and Jesus with music and satire in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. 6 N. Laurel St. $39.50 to $93.50.
‘Mamma Mia!’
Starts Friday
The popular movie and musical featuring ABBA songs from the 1970s come to life on stage. Follow Sophie as she attempts to find out who her father is without her mother knowing. Showtimes vary. Through Aug. 7. November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St. $36 to $67. (804) 282-2620 or
Holy Smokes
Saturday
Taste free samples of smoked meat from 20 amateur smokers at the Holy Smokes amateur meat competition and vote for your favorite. With music and beer from Garden Grove Brewery for sale. The event is sponsored by Area 10 Faith Community, a nondenominational church. 5 to 8 p.m. 2810 Cary St. Admission is free.
Caribbean American Heritage Festival
Saturday
Enjoy Caribbean food, vendors, live performances, a Caribbean costume contest, Caribbean flag waving and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road. Admission is free; donations are encouraged and benefit the Adopt Haiti Project.
