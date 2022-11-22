4 teens indicted in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Cultural Center of India

Four teens were indicted Monday on murder and firearm charges in connection with a July 2 shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy during a birthday party at the Cultural Center of India.

A Chesterfield County grand jury returned indictments against David Saul Alvarez Reyes, 16, of North Chesterfield; Brayan C. Izaguirre-Cuellar, 18, of North Chesterfield; Yahir Estuardo Barrientos, 17, of North Chesterfield; and Kevin Benitez Sorto, 17, of Dillwyn, in the shooting death of Joel A. Gonzalez-Alvarado, 16, a Monacan High School student.

All four teens each were indicted on four felony charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in injury.

The teens, all of whom were underage at the time of the shooting, initially were charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm after their arrests in July. Reyes was 15, Sorto was 16, and Izaguirre-Cuellar and Barrientos were 17. The grand jury directly indicted the teens on new charges of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a public place.

In September, Judge D. Gregory Carr certified the initial two charges charges against the teens following hearings in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, and transferred their cases to Chesterfield Circuit Court, where they will be tried as adults.

During initial court appearances for three of the four teens on July 21, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brittany Hinton told the court that two of the four teen defendants fired guns during a restroom confrontation with the 16-year-old victim, who was struck and killed.

During a detention hearing for Sorto, Hinton provided a brief outline of evidence in her argument for keeping the boy in custody.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center of India at 6641 Ironbridge Parkway, which had been leased that evening to a family for a quinceañera, a coming-of-age birthday celebration for Latinas. After police responded to a shooting there, officers located the victim on the floor of one of the facility’s restrooms, and “he appeared to have three bullet holes to his body,” Hinton told the court in July.

Hinton said officers spoke with people at the event and were able to secure a video that partially captured the events leading to the shooting.

The video showed Gonzalez-Alvarado fighting with another juvenile male in the restroom, Hinton said. The footage also showed a second juvenile male wearing a white shirt and glasses come from another area of the restroom holding a handgun. In addition, a third juvenile male can be seen and he, too, is holding a handgun, the prosecutor said.

“The witness who reported the video said all of the males had firearms,” Hinton told the court. “The males that appeared to have the firearms in the video are seen holding the firearms up, seconds before shots are heard on the video.”

The juvenile male who was fighting with Gonzalez-Alvarado “was actually striking the victim with what appeared to be a firearm,” she added.

With assistance from witnesses, officers were able to identify the juvenile male who was fighting with the victim, along with the other two males in the restroom, Hinton said.

Inside the restroom, detectives recovered spent cartridge casings from 9 mm and .22-caliber firearms, Hinton said. “Later, they were able to find a .22-caliber handgun under the mattress of [a] co-defendant,” she said.

There was some disagreement on whether the teen who was fighting with the victim was armed with a gun. Defense attorney Greg Sheldon, who represents Sorto, said a 14-second video his client’s family provided does not appear to show him holding a gun.

There’s a fight,” Sheldon said. “The decedent appears to have his arm wrapped round” Sorto. “Our evidence would be that the decedent attacks [my client] in the bathroom and there’s a physical altercation. I can’t see that he has an actual firearm” in his hand.

Chesterfield authorities have not released the names of the teen suspects or the victim because they were all under age at the time of the shooting. The Times-Dispatch acquired the victim's name at the July 21 hearing, and the four defendants' names through circuit court records that were publicly filed.

All four teens continue to be held in the county juvenile detention center.

Case status hearings for Barrientos, Izaguirre-Cuellar, Alvarez Reyes and Sorto have been set for Nov. 28, Dec. 2, Dec. 6 and Dec. 12, respectively.