474 firearms collected at Richmond buyback event on Aug. 20

A total of 474 firearms were collected during a gun buyback organized by the city of Richmond last Saturday.

The city said 160 people participated in the inaugural event, held at Liberation Church, 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.

Participants were given gift cards ranging from $25 to $250, depending on the class of firearm.

The city worked with the Robby Poblete Foundation, a Vallejo, Calif.-based nonprofit organization that has organized gun buybacks across the country.

Mayor Levar Stoney in February announced the pilot buyback program during his State of the City address, part of an effort to address gun violence.