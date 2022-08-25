474 firearms collected at Richmond buyback event Saturday

A total of 474 firearms were collected during a gun buyback organized by the city of Richmond on Saturday.
The city said 160 people participated in the inaugural event, held at Liberation Church, 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.
Participants were given gift cards ranging from $25 to $250, depending on the class of firearm.
The city worked the Robby Poblete Foundation, a Vallejo, California-based nonprofit organization that has organized gun buybacks across the country.
Mayor Levar Stoney in February announced the pilot buyback program during his State of the City address, part of an effort to address gun violence.
Richmond has committed $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to address gun crimes. About $80,000 was allocated for Saturday’s gun buyback.
Top 5 weekend events: Chesterfield County Fair, BBQ Fest, Crabs & Beer by the James
Chesterfield County Fair
Unhappy Hour at the Poe
Crabs and Beer by the James
Circle the Wagons BBQ Festival
Happily Natural Day